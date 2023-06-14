Advertise With Us

Michigan Democrats introduce bills implementing increased energy efficiency

Democrats introduced new bills Wednesday to implement parts of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The new bills would implement increased energy efficiency, a timeline for carbon-free power, and affordable considerations from utility companies.

The new bills would implement increased energy efficiency, a timeline for carbon-free power, and affordable considerations from utility companies.

Lawmakers said change has to be made to make it to zero carbon emissions.

“One of the ways we get to a carbon-neutral energy sector is we gotta make sure we are making energy efficiency improvements, and that means less consumption of fossil fuels,” Majority Floor Leader Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck. “And that, over time, will help improve the health of communities like mine.”

The bills would also upgrade the state’s energy waste reduction standard and update the state’s energy efficiency timeline.

