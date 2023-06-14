Livingston County plans to restrict scope of newsletter content

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Pride Month is encountering a wave of controversy in one Mid-Michigan county as the Livingston County Board of Commissioners recently decided that the promotion of three Pride events in a county-sponsored newsletter does not align with the mission of the county.

“These events being promoted there’s three of them in my view... those events had nothing to do with the delivery of the services,” said Wes Nakagiri.

Livingston County Commissioner Wes Nakagiri says pride events in a recent county newsletter, published May 25th, didn’t state whether services will be provided to the community. Thus violating its mission.

That prompted the Board of Commissioners to pass a resolution limiting the type of promotions that can appear in the county newsletter.

“It’s promoting the two organizations that sponsor them that’s inappropriate for the HSCB to be promoting private entities under the banner of Livingston County,” said Nakagiri.

But in the past, the newsletter has consistently promoted private entities. Nicole Matthews-Creech, from the Livingston Diversity Council, says while every detail wasn’t included, the pride events did uphold the mission of the newsletter.

“If they took the time to attend the events to see that it is not folks just walking around and flaunting who they are, but really connecting with people, providing support for each other, accessing services and programs that completely and totally fall in line with the mission of the human services collaborative body and what we’re trying to do as a community, I think they might be more understanding,” said Matthews-Creech.

Nakagiri admitted to News 10 he didn’t reach out to the diversity council to try and understand the nature of the events before deciding on future advertisements in the newsletter. And stated if the event clearly labeled resources being provided, the decision wouldn’t have been made to limit certain advertisements in the future.

“In order to make change, mindful purposeful, thoughtful change seeking understanding is really important prior to that change, and the seeking of understanding is what did not occur,” said Matthews-Creech.

The new restriction on advertisements will not require the May 25th issue of the county newsletter to be taken down but Nakagiri says newsletters in the future will be scrutinized if there is a violation.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.