Advertise With Us

Livingston County plans to restrict scope of newsletter content

By DeAnna Giles
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Pride Month is encountering a wave of controversy in one Mid-Michigan county as the Livingston County Board of Commissioners recently decided that the promotion of three Pride events in a county-sponsored newsletter does not align with the mission of the county.

“These events being promoted there’s three of them in my view... those events had nothing to do with the delivery of the services,” said Wes Nakagiri.

Livingston County Commissioner Wes Nakagiri says pride events in a recent county newsletter, published May 25th, didn’t state whether services will be provided to the community. Thus violating its mission.

That prompted the Board of Commissioners to pass a resolution limiting the type of promotions that can appear in the county newsletter.

“It’s promoting the two organizations that sponsor them that’s inappropriate for the HSCB to be promoting private entities under the banner of Livingston County,” said Nakagiri.

But in the past, the newsletter has consistently promoted private entities. Nicole Matthews-Creech, from the Livingston Diversity Council, says while every detail wasn’t included, the pride events did uphold the mission of the newsletter.

“If they took the time to attend the events to see that it is not folks just walking around and flaunting who they are, but really connecting with people, providing support for each other, accessing services and programs that completely and totally fall in line with the mission of the human services collaborative body and what we’re trying to do as a community, I think they might be more understanding,” said Matthews-Creech.

Nakagiri admitted to News 10 he didn’t reach out to the diversity council to try and understand the nature of the events before deciding on future advertisements in the newsletter. And stated if the event clearly labeled resources being provided, the decision wouldn’t have been made to limit certain advertisements in the future.

“In order to make change, mindful purposeful, thoughtful change seeking understanding is really important prior to that change, and the seeking of understanding is what did not occur,” said Matthews-Creech.

The new restriction on advertisements will not require the May 25th issue of the county newsletter to be taken down but Nakagiri says newsletters in the future will be scrutinized if there is a violation.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Michigan man sentenced after recording himself torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog
Authorities are looking for a gray Ford F-150 with the Michigan license plate “EDZ 7410.” The...
Authorities seek F-150 after chase reaches nearly 100 mph on Grand River Avenue

Latest News

Report shows Michigan falls behind in supporting children
Report shows Michigan falls behind in supporting children
Livingston County plans to restrict the scope of newsletter content
Lansing painter, muralist wins 2023 Arts Impact Project