Launch into summer reading with Schuler Books

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Teachers agree that students experience significant learning loss when they don’t participate in educational activities during the summer months, making summer reading critical for students to retain the knowledge and skills learned in the previous school year.

Reading just 4-5 books during the summer can prevent a decline in a child’s fall reading scores. If kids are reading, they are learning!

Schuler Books Summer Reading Club encourages children to discover the joy of reading and keep them reading over the summer.

All children grades K-8 are invited to join and it is free to participate! You may register online or in store. Once a child is registered, you’ll receive all the details and materials you need to get them reading, recording, and earning up to three $5 coupons that may be used to purchase anything in the store!

We realize that many of young kindergarten and first graders are not yet able to read themselves. So for those of you that would like to read to your child, please indicate your participation in the Read to Me Club when registering. Read-to-Me participants earn 1 free book for completing each form in place of a coupon.

This year’s theme is Launch into Summer Reading! They hope it will inspire your child to learn about space, imagine what living on another planet might be like, and read about the stars, planets and astronomical events. Maybe even be inspired to visit a planetarium or explore the night sky!

Kids may read any books to participate in the challenge including books from home or books from the library. If they are looking for something new to read however, we have so many terrific fiction and nonfiction books for all ages that fit our theme including picture books, interactive books,

If you happen to be in store to register or turn in completed reading forms, pick up some of their fun Summer Reading swag while it lasts. They have buttons, stickers and bookmarks with some challenges on the back.

They also have puzzles, activity books, games, kits, planet mobiles and so much more available in store.

Subscribe to our Newsletter at Schulerbooks.com to stay up to date weekly storytimes and events or follow us @schulerbooks on all social media platforms - facebook, Instagram, twitter and tiktok

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.