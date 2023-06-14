Advertise With Us

Lansing painter, muralist wins 2023 Arts Impact Project

The project will be installed in south Lansing at the newly renamed Debbie Stabenow Park—formerly Washington Park—located on South Washington Avenue.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing announced the winner of the 2023 Arts Impact Project Wednesday.

Lansing resident Tamara (Tea) Brown was awarded the 2023 Arts Impact Project.

Brown is a painter and muralist whose artwork “Be the Light” was featured on ArtPath in 2017. In 2018, she was awarded Artpath’s 2018 People’s Choice award for her “Break Free” mural, a popular selfie spot under Lansing’s Shiawassee Street Bridge. In 2019, Brown also worked closely with the Clinton County Arts Council to create the Artist Passage in St. Johns.

“My ‘Michigan Women Walls of Fame Project’ is important because it graciously and artistically highlights select women from the Michigan Women Hall of Fame that many people don’t even know exists,” said Brown. “I believe that showcasing these women in this way will not only inspire people, but prove that hard work for the greater good really can pay off. We are the Capital City, and paying tribute to these women who changed history and impacted our lives in ways we never knew until now, is something I am honored to create.”

Her 2023 Arts Impact Project will be an installation of nine pop-art-style portraits of women who have made a difference and been inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

The City of Lansing Arts Impact Projects include “Mother Tree” sculpture in Hunter Park; “Shiawassee Street Mosaic Tile Project;” 10 murals from “Below the Stacks Mural Festival;” “Encompass Lansing,” the Southwest Lansing Town Square Sculpture Project; a projection mapping installation, “Terra Forms;” and the Museum Drive sculpture, “Portrait of a Dreamer.”

