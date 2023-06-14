June 13: MHSAA Softball Quarterfinal Highlights
Highlights from three quarterfinal games.
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highlights from the MHSAA softball quarterfinals, with three area teams still standing. Stops at Saginaw Valley State University, Kalamazoo College and Albion College.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.