June 13: MHSAA Softball Quarterfinal Highlights

Highlights from three quarterfinal games.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highlights from the MHSAA softball quarterfinals, with three area teams still standing. Stops at Saginaw Valley State University, Kalamazoo College and Albion College.

