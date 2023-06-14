Advertise With Us

Grand jury votes to indict ex-Marine for subway chokehold

Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the 5th Precinct on Friday, May. 12, 2023 in New York. Manhattan prosecutors announced Thursday they would bring the criminal charge against Penny, 24, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)(AP)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict the former Marine who held a man in a deadly chokehold on the subway.

Daniel Penny was indicted on second degree manslaughter charges.

He surrendered to police last month and has been out on bond since then.

Penny held down Jordan Neely, a homeless man, after Neely started shouting at passengers that he was hungry and didn’t care if he died.

A witness told CNN that Neely had been acting “erratically” before the incident but had not attacked anyone.

Penny held Neely in a chokehold until he stopped breathing.

The Manhattan DA is expected to formally announce the grand jury indictment on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Michigan man sentenced after recording himself torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog
Authorities are looking for a gray Ford F-150 with the Michigan license plate “EDZ 7410.” The...
Authorities seek F-150 after chase reaches nearly 100 mph on Grand River Avenue

Latest News

Lansing painter, muralist wins 2023 Arts Impact Project
Lansing painter, muralist wins 2023 Arts Impact Project
Michigan Senate passes bills allowing alcohol sales in college stadiums
Proposed bills aim to strengthen protections for sexual assault survivors in Michigan
Proposed bills aim to strengthen protections for sexual assault survivors in Michigan
Proposed bills aim to strengthen protections for sexual assault survivors in Michigan