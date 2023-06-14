Find unique gifts perfect for Father’s Day at Old Town General Store

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Old Town General Store offers the warmth of a traditional general store with a progressive approach to foods and customer care and an emphasis on Michigan-themed and produced products whenever possible. They love the state and all the creative Michigan-based vendors they help promote.

They have products from the southern edge of our state all the way up to the Upper Peninsula! All are perfect for dad for Father’s Day!

They also have quite a variety of Michigan-produced specialty foods including frozen pastured chicken, ground beef, sausage, smoked whitefish pate, and pasties. Dry goods too, soup mix, pasta, salsa, eggs, spices, coffee, tea, and much more.

For more information and how you can even create a gift basket for dad: https://oldtown-generalstore.com/

