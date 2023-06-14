Advertise With Us

Find unique gifts perfect for Father’s Day at Old Town General Store

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Old Town General Store offers the warmth of a traditional general store with a progressive approach to foods and customer care and an emphasis on Michigan-themed and produced products whenever possible. They love the state and all the creative Michigan-based vendors they help promote.

They have products from the southern edge of our state all the way up to the Upper Peninsula! All are perfect for dad for Father’s Day!

They also have quite a variety of Michigan-produced specialty foods including frozen pastured chicken, ground beef, sausage, smoked whitefish pate, and pasties. Dry goods too, soup mix, pasta, salsa, eggs, spices, coffee, tea, and much more.

For more information and how you can even create a gift basket for dad: https://oldtown-generalstore.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Michigan man sentenced after recording himself torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog
Authorities are looking for a gray Ford F-150 with the Michigan license plate “EDZ 7410.” The...
Authorities seek F-150 after chase reaches nearly 100 mph on Grand River Avenue

Latest News

Schuler Books
Launch into summer reading with Schuler Books
Looking Glass Brewing Company
Experience a Father’s Day Brunch at Looking Glass Brewing Company
Dad-ication Giveaway Day 3
Fathers Day Brunch
Taking Dad Out to Brunch at Looking Glass Brewing Company