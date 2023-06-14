Federal Reserve keeps interest rates where they are for now

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Data released by the Federal Government on Tuesday pointed to consumer price inflation easing in May for the 11th straight month. Consumer prices were up 4% from last year, according to the report from May. Some sectors remain sticky such as housing for homeowners and renters and the cost of travel and hospitality.

People in Mid-Michigan are ready to feel some relief in their wallets. A Lansing woman told News 10 how inflation is impacting her car-buying process.

“I am looking for a new car and I just feel like everywhere cars are always so expensive.”

Jamie Skief said that until she can get a new car, she will continue gassing up her current vehicle. Skief commutes to work almost 40 miles one way and spends most of her money on gas prices that she said are too high.

“I feel like the gas is just always so high but I also work in Howell so I travel a lot. And so I would say I roughly spend – I want to say like $300 a month just on gas.”

Recent data shows interest rate hikes and inflation has the most impact on rent, mortgages, car prices, and gas prices. Wednesday, the Fed decided to leave interest rates alone for the first time in 15 months.

“We are in a situation where the Federal Reserve can consider slowing down or even pausing the tightening policies that have been put in place to try and get prices back into a stable path, said Michigan State University Economist Antonio Doblas-Madrid. He said one example is making car sales more affordable.

“I feel the interest rates and the taxes are almost just as much as a car is,” said Skief.

But what does an interest rate hike pause mean for the everyday person and their pockets. “When there’s less inflation, consumers are not going to feel as much pressure. They’re going to have less uncertainty. They are not going to face the kinds of spikes in prices in things that we’ve seen in the last couple of years.”

Skief said she is still keeping her eyes and ears open for a new car but said she’s “not looking as hard.”

The Fed’s current rate of 5.1% is its highest rate in 16 years. Top government officials are anticipating another rate hike to come as soon as their next meeting in late July.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.