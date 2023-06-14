Advertise With Us

Experience a Father’s Day Brunch at Looking Glass Brewing Company

Looking Glass Brewing Company has a delicious menu lined up for Father's Day. Rachelle checks it out plus what makes Father's Day so special for this company.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) -What better way to celebrate your father than to take him off the grill!

The Looking Glass Brewing Company in Dewitt is treating your dad to a special father’s day brunch.

From delicious beers and handcrafted appetizers, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy!

