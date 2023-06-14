East Lansing City Council explores adding members, changing election years

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council held discussions Tuesday night on the possibility of expanding its membership by adding two new council members.

Additionally, they proposed changing city elections from odd to even years. The potential changes have sparked concerns among residents who voiced varying opinions on the matter. Some residents expressed support for the modifications, stating that they could bring benefits, while others raised concerns about the implications for student participation in city elections.

During the Tuesday evening session, a significant number of East Lansing residents turned up to voice their concerns after the council’s agenda revealed the proposed changes. The council aims to gauge public sentiment regarding the need for increased representation.

East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon believes that the addition of new council members could enhance the council’s ability to support the community and various boards and committees.

“People are a little bit busy making sure we’re able to have the ability to attend and participate in a lot of the external things that take place,” Bacon said. “And sometimes they even put this five-member group, and we’re not able to engage with everything that’s going on, and sometimes we just can’t.”

Another proposal under consideration is the shift of election years from odd to even, aligning them with national elections. However, one East Lansing resident expressed concerns about potential negative consequences, specifically an increase in Michigan State University students’ participation in local elections.

The council engaged in discussions during the meeting, but no vote was conducted. It remains uncertain whether these proposed changes will be implemented.

