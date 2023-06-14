Cold weather impacts Michigan berry crops

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the stuff summer memories are made of. Picking that delicious fresh fruit, sampling it right in the farm fields. But finding that perfect strawberry might be more difficult this year.

Those farms are seeing fewer ripened fruit, and they are hoping a change in weather will make business berry good.

Families at Huhn Farm continued to search for those deep red-colored, juicy strawberries. Thanks to the past few days being colder than normal, the berry patch is not as ripe as it should be. Families have to look a little harder to find the ones worth eating.

“When it is cold out, the strawberries just take longer to ripen than they do when it is sunny and eighty out, so just slower,” said Brooke Spitzley. “Today we had to close U-Pick and just kinda let the berries catch up a little.’

Strawberry season usually lasts about a month. It starts in early June and goes until early July. With such a short time, having even just a few days of cold temperatures can affect businesses like Huhn Farms.

“We have actually been semi-closed the last two days because we didn’t really have much for people to come and pick for themselves because there is not much there,” said Christey Huhn.

As for the dry weather, Huhn said they have an irrigation system to keep the plants watered.

“Dry weather has not really bothered us. We have irrigation pipes, and we have irrigated a couple nights ago,” Huhn said. “About once a week we irrigate and put an inch or two of water on so they are well watered.’

Warm weather is in the forecast for this upcoming week, and with the sunshine, Huhn Farm will once again have juicy sweet strawberries for people to pick.

“It’s looking like next week and the end of this week and weekend, it’s supposed to be really nice. It is going to be prime time,” Spitzley said. “It’s gonna be a lot of berries out here, it is going to be hard to keep up with them.’

Huhn said the weather in the fall is actually more important for their strawberries because that is the time when the fruit buds are being developed.

