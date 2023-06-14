Charlotte ride service to raise money for domestic violence shelter

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County’s only domestic violence shelter might have to close.

SIREN/Eaton Shelter said a routine internal audit found theft, which has left the shelter struggling to keep its doors open. Since 1994, it has provided housing and essentials for people fleeing domestic violence.

Background: Alleged theft of Eaton County shelter requires $300K in donations to remain open

Dana Ball, the owner of B’s Ride Service, is donating her limo services each Friday night in June and July. The only payment is tipping the driver, which will go to SIREN.

B’s Ride Service offers transportation to people for medical appointments, to go to the grocery store or any occasion. Ball hopes the community rallies.

“I grew up in a neighborhood where neighbors helped neighbors,” Ball said. “They’re in a pickle, I want to help out. This community’s helped me out in the last two years and it’s my way of giving back.”

If you’d like to help out SIREN/Eaton Shelter, give B’s Ride Service a call at 517-231-5663. Limo trips are available between 6 a.m. and midnight.

