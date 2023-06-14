Authorities seek F-150 after chase reaches nearly 100 mph on Grand River Avenue

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a gray Ford F-150 after a pursuit Tuesday in Howell and Genoa Township.

According to authorities, the incident started in Howell when a deputy saw a gray Ford F-150 traveling east on Grand River Avenue near University Drive and passing vehicles by using the left-hand turn lane. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the F-150 rapidly accelerated and drove off. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle reached 95 mph on Grand River Avenue before leaving the street, hitting a crosswalk sign and several street signs near Latson Road. The vehicle then reportedly continued through several parking lots before heading south on Latson Road.

The pursuit was called off just before the vehicle entered westbound I-96.

Authorities believe the driver is 32-year-old Stephen Francis III, who is under investigation for a domestic violence incident and a retail fraud that had occurred just before the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said Francis was driving a gray Ford F-150 with a matching cap with the Michigan license plate “EDZ 7410.” The vehicle should have significant front-end damage.

Anyone who sees Francis or the vehicle is urged to not approach and to call 911.

