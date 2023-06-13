Advertise With Us

What the Tech Father’s Day gift: Robot bartender

The Bartesian is a popular bar gadget for people who like cocktails but hate mixing them.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Bartesian is a popular bar gadget for people who like cocktails but hate mixing them. The original Bartesian is pretty big with four bottles of alcohol.

Here’s how they work: Add your favorite alcohol to the included bottles and place them in their respective positions. Next, add one of these capsules or pods that contain the ingredients. The simple syrups, bitters, and fruit juice in the cocktail.

You can purchase pods for Old Fashioneds, Cosmos, Whiskey Sours, margaritas, and a wide variety available.

Here’s where the tech comes in. Each capsule has a barcode. When a pod is inserted, the Bartesian cocktail machine reads the bar code and draws alcohol from the correct bottle.

Since the Duet has just two bottles, you’ll be limited to drinks of two liquors. Unlike similar cocktail makers, you have the option to add your favorite brand of spirits.

With just two bottles, you may want to purchase a couple of extras so you’re not constantly emptying and pouring if you like cocktails of different liquors.

Select the strength. Light, regular, strong, or a mocktail.

Press the button and in 5 seconds, you’ll have a perfectly blended cocktail much like you’ll get at a cocktail bar. In my taste tests, friends say they’re as good as you’d get at some chain restaurant bars, maybe better.

There’s a similar device but one big difference. The Bartesian capsules contain no alcohol, meaning you can buy these online. You can’t with the other ones, you’ll have to go to the liquor store.

More: What the Tech

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
Jacob Carl Cure
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

DeWitt Township Police offers free gun locks for community. It's recommended you keep firearms...
DeWitt Township Police provides free gun locks to minimize risk
DeWitt Township Police provides free gun locks to minimize risk
MSU becomes majority investor in Detroit’s historic Fisher Building
MSU becomes majority investor in Detroit’s historic Fisher Building
Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital