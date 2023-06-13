What the Tech Father’s Day gift: Robot bartender

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Bartesian is a popular bar gadget for people who like cocktails but hate mixing them. The original Bartesian is pretty big with four bottles of alcohol.

Here’s how they work: Add your favorite alcohol to the included bottles and place them in their respective positions. Next, add one of these capsules or pods that contain the ingredients. The simple syrups, bitters, and fruit juice in the cocktail.

You can purchase pods for Old Fashioneds, Cosmos, Whiskey Sours, margaritas, and a wide variety available.

Here’s where the tech comes in. Each capsule has a barcode. When a pod is inserted, the Bartesian cocktail machine reads the bar code and draws alcohol from the correct bottle.

Since the Duet has just two bottles, you’ll be limited to drinks of two liquors. Unlike similar cocktail makers, you have the option to add your favorite brand of spirits.

With just two bottles, you may want to purchase a couple of extras so you’re not constantly emptying and pouring if you like cocktails of different liquors.

Select the strength. Light, regular, strong, or a mocktail.

Press the button and in 5 seconds, you’ll have a perfectly blended cocktail much like you’ll get at a cocktail bar. In my taste tests, friends say they’re as good as you’d get at some chain restaurant bars, maybe better.

There’s a similar device but one big difference. The Bartesian capsules contain no alcohol, meaning you can buy these online. You can’t with the other ones, you’ll have to go to the liquor store.

