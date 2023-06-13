Advertise With Us

Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off flights, but you have to book soon

Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of deals this week.
Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of deals this week.(Stephen Keller | Southwest Airlines)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (Gray News) - Southwest Airlines is celebrating its birthday by offering flyers daily specials this week.

The carrier said it is celebrating 50-plus years of flying by offering special sales and flight options from June 12-18.

“In true Southwest style, we’re celebrating with heart all week long with one of the largest sales of the year,” said Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines.

One of the daily specials this week is 40% off base fares. The airline said customers can purchase a new Southwest flight from Tuesday to Thursday on select flights and receive the discount by using promo code 40OFF.

Some of the fine print says that travel must be between Aug. 15 and Dec. 14, and the deal is blacked out Nov. 16-27 with other restrictions.

Southwest also announced customers can earn Rapid Rewards bonus points during the week and have the option to enter a Wanna Get Away Day Sweepstakes.

“Wanna Get Away Day [June 18] is an annual celebration that allows Southwest to bring together its customers and employees to commemorate our rich history and iconic Wanna Get Away campaign,” Clarkson said.

According to the company, the specials will be unveiled daily until the end of the promotional week.

