Police officer’s 2-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Livingston County

The Dearborn Police Department has called the shooting death a private family matter.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old who died Sunday after an accidental shooting in Livingston County was the child of a police officer.

Authorities believe that the toddler gained access to an unsecured gun at a home on Oak Squire Lane, just north of Still Valley Drive, resulting in an accidental discharge.

The child was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

WDIV reported the toddler was the child of David Lacey, a veteran Dearborn police officer.

In Michigan, gun owners are required to keep weapons securely stored to prevent unauthorized access, particularly in households with children.

The Dearborn Police Department has called the shooting death a private family matter. However, they have stated that Officer Lacey’s job status will be under review if criminal charges are filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

