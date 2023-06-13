Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the human remains that were found May 17 near the new McLaren Hospital in Lansing.

Background: Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital

The Lansing Police Department has identified the remains as 39-year-old Matthew Cataline. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Police said they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. on May 17 regarding a suspicious situation, and when officers responded to the area, they found human remains in an undeveloped area near the intersection of Discovery Drive and Collins Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

