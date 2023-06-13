Advertise With Us

Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the human remains that were found May 17 near the new McLaren Hospital in Lansing.

Background: Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital

The Lansing Police Department has identified the remains as 39-year-old Matthew Cataline. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Police said they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. on May 17 regarding a suspicious situation, and when officers responded to the area, they found human remains in an undeveloped area near the intersection of Discovery Drive and Collins Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
Jacob Carl Cure
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at Florida estate
Jacob Carl Cure
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat
Jury finds man guilty for sexual crimes committed over years in Summit Township
Holt medical imaging equipment company announces plans to grow worldwide