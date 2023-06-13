Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Cutting down wedding expenses

May to October is known as the busy season for weddings.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average cost of a wedding in Michigan is about $25,000.

Annie Brooks, with Sage Events, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about how you can fit everything you want into an affordable budget.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
Jacob Carl Cure
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed on June 13, 2023 due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

DeWitt Township Police offers free gun locks for community. It's recommended you keep firearms...
DeWitt Township Police provides free gun locks to minimize risk
DeWitt Township Police provides free gun locks to minimize risk
MSU becomes majority investor in Detroit’s historic Fisher Building
MSU becomes majority investor in Detroit’s historic Fisher Building
Police identify remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital