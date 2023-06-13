Michigan State University enhances campus security with new locks, cameras

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While students are gone for the summer, Michigan State University is working on major security upgrades. The improvements include a new security operations center. This comes just four months after a gunman walked into two buildings and opened fire, killing three students and injuring five.

At Bessey Hall, classroom door locks were replaced Tuesday. The new locks are an upgrade from the old ones, where before most classrooms couldn’t be locked from the inside.

“(The new locks are) making it easier for those inside a classroom, to easily lock that, with first responders being able to get in with a key.” said Dana Whyte, spokesperson for MSU Police and Public Safety, “The improvements that are being made right now are a direct result of us going to those town halls, listening to students, listening to faculty and hearing what they would like to see on campus.”

One recent MSU graduate said he appreciates these upgrades as they can provide more peace of mind, but he isn’t sure if they’re a real solution.

“I think it’s a bit performative, but I think that MSU as an institution, really can’t do much to prevent mass shootings. I think that it’s a bigger societal issue,” said Jacob Cristofori, a 2023 MSU Graduate.

To prepare for the worst, MSU is also working to improve its surveillance and notification systems through a new security operations center. The center will mean live monitoring for all security cameras, as well as providing multiple platforms to receive security alerts.

“So it’s really just a place to make it more centralized and easier to monitor the safety and security systems on campus,” said Whyte.

MSU hopes to have a majority of their classroom locks upgraded, and the security operations center finished, by the end of this summer before students return for classes in the fall.

