Michigan man sentenced after recording himself torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Detroit man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to stealing and torturing his ex-girlfriend’s dog in 2022.

Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel announced Julius Holley was sentenced on June 12 to 5-15 years imprisonment, reserved restitution, a prohibition on owning or possessing any animal, and a prohibition against contacting his ex-girlfriend.

Holley pleaded guilty to one county Animal Torture in the First Degree with a habitual 4th offender sentence enhancement.

According to Nessel—after a series of staling incidents—Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in October 2022. He stole and damaged her property and took her Yorkshire Terrier-mix dog. Holley then recorded himself beating and torturing the dog and sent videos to his ex-girlfriend. The dog was later found abandoned in a bucket next to a house.

Michigan Humane took the dog, and the dog is alive today.

The Attorney General’s office said Holley fled the state when the case gained media attention. He was found and arrested in Ohio in late 2022 and remained in custody since.

Holley had a history of violence against multiple women, including convictions for criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence dating back to 1992, according to Nessel.

“Animal abuse often goes hand-in-hand with domestic abuse and other crimes and Michigan Human provides support to pet owners who are victims of domestic violence and may be reluctant to leave their abuser if it means leaving their pet behind,” said Nessel. “The victims in this case can rest assured knowing society is being protected from this defendant’s abuse.”

In Michigan, a person who tortures or kills a pet intending to cause mental suffering or distress to another person or exert control over another person is guilty of a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

