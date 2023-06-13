Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at I-96 closing overnight for construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at I-96 between Bishop Road and Pheasant Road will be closed Tuesday night for construction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the roadway will be closed beginning June 13 at around 9 p.m.

MDOT posted the following detour for drivers going northbound:

East on I-96 East to Exit 104 to Cedar Street

North on Cedar Steet

West on Jolly Road back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

MDOT posted the following detour for drivers going southbound:

West on I-96 West to exit 98A to Lansing Road South

South on Lansing Road to the I-96 East Ramp

East on I-96 East to edit 101 back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

MDOT said drivers going northbound could also go on an alternate detour:

West on Bishop Road

North on Waverly Road

East on Miller Road back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Drivers going southbound could go on an alternate detour, as well:

West on Miller Road

South on Waverly Road

East on Bishop Road back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

(MDOT)

The roadway is expected to reopen at around 5 a.m. on June 14.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.