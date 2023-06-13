Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at I-96 closing overnight for construction
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at I-96 between Bishop Road and Pheasant Road will be closed Tuesday night for construction.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the roadway will be closed beginning June 13 at around 9 p.m.
MDOT posted the following detour for drivers going northbound:
- East on I-96 East to Exit 104 to Cedar Street
- North on Cedar Steet
- West on Jolly Road back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
MDOT posted the following detour for drivers going southbound:
- West on I-96 West to exit 98A to Lansing Road South
- South on Lansing Road to the I-96 East Ramp
- East on I-96 East to edit 101 back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
MDOT said drivers going northbound could also go on an alternate detour:
- West on Bishop Road
- North on Waverly Road
- East on Miller Road back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Drivers going southbound could go on an alternate detour, as well:
- West on Miller Road
- South on Waverly Road
- East on Bishop Road back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
The roadway is expected to reopen at around 5 a.m. on June 14.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.