Advertise With Us

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at I-96 closing overnight for construction

(MDOT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at I-96 between Bishop Road and Pheasant Road will be closed Tuesday night for construction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the roadway will be closed beginning June 13 at around 9 p.m.

MDOT posted the following detour for drivers going northbound:

  • East on I-96 East to Exit 104 to Cedar Street
  • North on Cedar Steet
  • West on Jolly Road back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

MDOT posted the following detour for drivers going southbound:

  • West on I-96 West to exit 98A to Lansing Road South
  • South on Lansing Road to the I-96 East Ramp
  • East on I-96 East to edit 101 back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

MDOT said drivers going northbound could also go on an alternate detour:

  • West on Bishop Road
  • North on Waverly Road
  • East on Miller Road back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Drivers going southbound could go on an alternate detour, as well:

  • West on Miller Road
  • South on Waverly Road
  • East on Bishop Road back to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
(MDOT)

The roadway is expected to reopen at around 5 a.m. on June 14.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat
Lawsuits filed in Michigan State University mass shooting
I-69 lane closures in Clinton, Eaton counties begin Monday
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

Jackson College unveils scholarship for high school graduates in Jackson County
Lansing Mayor selected to serve United States Conference of Mayors Advisory Board
Few Showers Rotate through on Tuesday
Lansing City Hall
Lansing City Council restores nearly $2 million to city departments