Lansing Mayor selected to serve United States Conference of Mayors Advisory Board

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will serve on the Advisory Board of the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM).

He’ll engage directly with the President and Congress to address the needs of America’s cities.

Schor is one of nine mayors newly selected to serve on the USCM.

He is also joined by fellow Michigander, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

Mayors were selected from across the country to serve on a board of about 30 members.

With this opportunity, Schor can move issues forward and talk about the important things in the city of Lansing and the issues—everything from economic development to housing.

Schor said this opportunity is not only exciting for him but exciting for the City of Lansing.

“We look at the direction of cities and how cities can transform America, how cities can take care of our people, some of 70 percent of people live in cities now,” said Schor. “So, it’s exciting to be a part of the advisory that advising the conference on how to move forward.”

In addition to this new leadership role, Schor also served as co-chair of the mayors and universities task force at the conference.

The USCM is a non-partisan organization of over 1,400 cities with populations of 30,000 or more.

