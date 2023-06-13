Lansing City Council restores nearly $2 million to city departments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The nearly $2 million left unallocated in the Lansing City budget has been reallocated following a City Council meeting Monday.

$1.9 million was originally left unallocated when the Lansing City Council approved the city’s budget back in May. The budget was sent back to the City Council to reallocate that money and backfill some cuts that were made in the original budget.

In the City Council’s original budget, cuts were made to Mayor Andy Schor’s executive office to help pay for warming centers and repair roads and sidewalks.

Schor vetoed and restored those cuts to his office and allocated the $1.9 million that he said was cut from departments’ budgets and then left unallocated by the City Council.

City Council President Carol Wood later clarified that the nearly $2 million left out of the budget was only an accounting error.

After working with the Council, Schor said he is happy they were able to come to a resolution before July 1st.

“We’re going to have a surplus this year we’re just waiting to see how much that surplus is going to be after year end which comes July 1st. After we see how much surplus we have, we can backfill other cuts that were made,” Schor said. “This is the first round of backfilling cuts that were made and I am happy about that and that’s why we sent it to the council to backfill and we will send something to the council in a few months when we know what our surplus is.”

He said the cuts made will impact necessary departments and there will be another budget amendment within the next few months. At this time, he said all departments should be able to run through the first quarter.

