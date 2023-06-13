Advertise With Us

Jury finds man guilty for sexual crimes committed over years in Summit Township

(Pixabay via MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson jury has found a man guilty of a number of sexual assaults in Summit Township from 1996 to around 2013 involving two victims who were minors at the time.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported Tuesday that a jury returned a verdict of guilty against defendant Michael Baxter on 4 Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree.

The maximum possible penalty for CSC 1st Degree is Life in the Department of Corrections.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors. We are very pleased with the verdict. This was a difficult case and the trial lasted over a week,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka.

“I also want to thank the Prosecution trial team of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey Guernsey and Det./Sgt. Bryan Huttenlocker of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for doing an excellent job in both preparing and presenting the case to the jury,” said Jarzynka.

Currently, a sentencing date is scheduled for August 3 before Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson.

