Jury finds man guilty for sexual crimes committed over years in Summit Township

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson jury has found a man guilty of a number of sexual assaults in Summit Township from 1996 to around 2013 involving two victims who were minors at the time.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported Tuesday that a jury returned a verdict of guilty against defendant Michael Baxter on 4 Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree.

The maximum possible penalty for CSC 1st Degree is Life in the Department of Corrections.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors. We are very pleased with the verdict. This was a difficult case and the trial lasted over a week,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka.

“I also want to thank the Prosecution trial team of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey Guernsey and Det./Sgt. Bryan Huttenlocker of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for doing an excellent job in both preparing and presenting the case to the jury,” said Jarzynka.

Currently, a sentencing date is scheduled for August 3 before Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.