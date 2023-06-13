Advertise With Us

Jackson College unveils scholarship for high school graduates in Jackson County

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College unveiled a new plan Monday that will make a college education more affordable to kids in Jackson County.

The Jackson College Advantage Scholarship will help students pay for expenses not usually covered by financial aid or other scholarships.

The scholarship is available to 2023 high school graduates in Jackson County.

Students must enroll for a full-time course load, take at least 12 credit hours each semester, and maintain a 2.0-grade point average. Students must also have a household income of less than $75,000 annually after completing their FAFSA application and an expected family contribution of less than $11,000.

If someone meets all the requirements, they will not have to apply for the scholarship—the aide will be automatically applied. Funds for the plan come in part from the Jackson College Foundation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat
Lawsuits filed in Michigan State University mass shooting
I-69 lane closures in Clinton, Eaton counties begin Monday
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at I-96 closing overnight for construction
Lansing Mayor selected to serve United States Conference of Mayors Advisory Board
Few Showers Rotate through on Tuesday
Lansing City Hall
Lansing City Council restores nearly $2 million to city departments