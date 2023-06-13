Jackson College unveils scholarship for high school graduates in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College unveiled a new plan Monday that will make a college education more affordable to kids in Jackson County.

The Jackson College Advantage Scholarship will help students pay for expenses not usually covered by financial aid or other scholarships.

The scholarship is available to 2023 high school graduates in Jackson County.

Students must enroll for a full-time course load, take at least 12 credit hours each semester, and maintain a 2.0-grade point average. Students must also have a household income of less than $75,000 annually after completing their FAFSA application and an expected family contribution of less than $11,000.

If someone meets all the requirements, they will not have to apply for the scholarship—the aide will be automatically applied. Funds for the plan come in part from the Jackson College Foundation.

