Holt medical imaging equipment company announces plans to grow worldwide

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Block Imaging in Holt announced big plans to grow worldwide.

What started as a one-person operation out of Bruce Block’s Dewitt home in 1997 has grown to a team of 180 in 2023. Block Imaging companies now serve the medical industry from offices in the United States, France and Japan.

In what leaders call a first-of-its-kind deal, manufacturing company Siemens Halthineers and healthcare provider CommonSpirit Health recently agreed to acquire Block Imaging.

The move will create 100 new full-time jobs in the next two years.

“As we continue to grow as an organization, we’ll expect to expand this team across all areas such as sales, marketing, accounting, et cetera, and of course, we’ll expand our technical capabilities significantly,” said Josh Block, the President of Block Imaging.

Block said his company offers extensive on-the-job training for team members new to the medical imaging industry.

