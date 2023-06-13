Advertise With Us

Granger Waste Services opens new facility in Blackman Township

Granger Waste Services held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for their new maintenance facility in Blackman Township.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2023
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Granger Waste Services held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for their new maintenance facility in Blackman Township.

The new 16,000 square foot maintenance building will be energy efficient, have mechanic and wash bays, office space and new locker room areas.

President and CEO of Granger Waste Services, Keith Granger, said this new facility took three years to bring to life.

“One of the things at granger, we care for our people, and we wanted to demonstrate that, you know what we have to provide great facilities, equipment, and tools for our people to do their jobs safely, and efficiently and that’s what we did by building this new maintenance facility,” said Granger.

The new facility will help granger better service its customers in the surrounding area.

