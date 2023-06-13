Advertise With Us

Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

Vincent DeLorenzo
Vincent DeLorenzo(Marion County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former priest with the Lansing Diocese has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

On April 25, Vincent DeLorenzo, 84, formerly of Flint, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy following a service he officiated for the boy’s deceased family member in 1987, according to the Attorney General’s (AG) office.

The AG’s office said in exchange for DeLorenzo’s guilty plea, his remaining charges were dropped. Those charges involved the sexual assault of a child from 1995 to 2000 when that child was a student at a parochial school in Burton.

Related: Former Flint-area priest pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 5-year-old

DeLorenzo was sentenced on Tuesday, June 13, to five years of probation. One of those years will be spent in the Genesee County Jail. DeLorenzo received credit for 39 days served.

The AG’s office said DeLorenzo is required to register as a sex offender, engage in sex offender counseling, and pay restitution.

Read next:
Flint City Bucks, Flint City AFC winning weekend
Soccer ball
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Jeep
MSU becomes majority investor in Detroit’s historic Fisher Building
MSU becomes majority investor in Detroit’s historic Fisher Building
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation
Jordan DeMay

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
Lawsuits filed in Michigan State University mass shooting

Latest News

Granger Waste Services opens new facility in Blackman Township
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County temporarily closed due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
MSU becomes majority investor in Detroit’s historic Fisher Building
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks it down and Taylor Gattoni shares the...
A few showers for Tuesday and the morning’s headlines