A few showers for Tuesday and the morning’s headlines
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few more rain showers will rotate through the Great Lakes on Tuesday, though most of this activity is hit or miss. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks it down and Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to start your day.
More:
- Lansing Mayor selected to serve United States Conference of Mayors Advisory Board
- Lansing City Council restores nearly $2 million to city departments
- Jackson residents join forces to enhance local parks
- Mid-Michigan summer camps offer screen-free fun
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 13, 2023
- Average High: 78º Average Low 57º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 1956
- Lansing Record Low: 35° 1864
- Jackson Record High: 92º 1956
- Jackson Record Low: 42º 1965
