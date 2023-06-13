DeWitt Township Police provides free gun locks to minimize risk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Township Police teamed up with DeWitt High School for the free gun lock program. It’s a program the police department has done for a few years.

They’re hoping more people will use a lock like this or a gun safe to minimize the risk of accidents.

Michael Lynn Jr. is a firearm instructor at The Advocates Firearms Academy. He teaches people the importance of firearm education in his concealed pistol license classes and to always know the status of the firearm.

“They don’t know if it’s loaded or unloaded,” said Lynn Jr.

Not even a child with a curious brain can tell the difference between a gun that’s safe or not. That’s why Dewitt Township Police Department is partnering with Project Child Safe to provide free gun locks to those who need them.

“If you have the lock on the gun, it renders it in operable, we prevent any of these accidents to occur,” said Matt Merony.

DeWitt Township Police Chief Matt Merony has three kids. He showed them what a gun looks like and what it can do.

“I took the mystique out of it so they knew it was something that could hurt them, and they knew what to do in case they ever saw one,” said Merony.

According to Nationwide Children’s, out of every three families with children, at least one has a gun in the home. While you may think hiding it is the best option, if it’s not locked and secured, it can still be reached.

“A lot of people believe that they can just put it under a mattress or put it on top of something high because kids can’t get to it but what we know about young people is they’re very curious they get into places,” said Lynn Jr.

Even if you don’t own a firearm in your home, you may come across someone who does. Lynn says it’s better to be educated about gun safety than risk someone getting hurt.

“It’s a responsibility and a privilege. There’s a lot of individuals who would love to be able to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights and be able to carry a firearm, but can’t because they violated laws at some point in time,” said Lynn Jr.

“It needs to be in a secure location. Meaning, either is safe or with a gun live through it,” said Merony.

The police Chief says there will be a constant supply of gun locks in the department lobby.

There are several programs where you can get training on how to properly handle a gun. Check with your local police department.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.