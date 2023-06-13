Advertise With Us

Crash involving semi-truck closes WB I-94 in Washtenaw County

WB I-94 in Washtenaw County temporarily closed due to crash
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County temporarily closed due to crash(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A crash temporarily closed westbound I-94 Tuesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), a crash involving a semi-truck occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on June 13 on westbound I-94 near Jackson Avenue.

Police said the semi-truck was driving too fast for a curve—causing the semi to lose control, run off the road and catch on fire.

No injuries were reported.

MSP said the roadway is closed as crews work to clean the area, and drivers should expect delays.

Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat
Lawsuits filed in Michigan State University mass shooting
I-69 lane closures in Clinton, Eaton counties begin Monday
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

MSU becomes majority investor in Detroit’s historic Fisher Building
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks it down and Taylor Gattoni shares the...
A few showers for Tuesday and the morning’s headlines
Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at I-96 closing overnight for construction
Jackson College unveils scholarship for high school graduates in Jackson County