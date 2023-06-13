Crash involving semi-truck closes WB I-94 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A crash temporarily closed westbound I-94 Tuesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), a crash involving a semi-truck occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on June 13 on westbound I-94 near Jackson Avenue.

Police said the semi-truck was driving too fast for a curve—causing the semi to lose control, run off the road and catch on fire.

No injuries were reported.

MSP said the roadway is closed as crews work to clean the area, and drivers should expect delays.

Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

