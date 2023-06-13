Advertise With Us

Border patrol seizes more than 200 pounds of cocaine during inspection in Port Huron

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HURON, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found 217 pounds of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry Thursday.

A large amount of cocaine was found when officers inspected an outbound commercial cargo on June 8 mixed with a shipment of goods.

“This discovery underscores the reality of ongoing efforts by drug trafficking organizations to circumvent our laws and traffic illicit substances for gain,” said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka.

CBP said the driver of the vehicle will face federal prosecution.

The illegal cargo was seized, and the tractor and trailer were detained pending further investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat
Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
Lawsuits filed in Michigan State University mass shooting

Latest News

Granger Waste Services opens new facility in Blackman Township
Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
WB I-94 in Washtenaw County temporarily closed due to crash
Semi hauling beer kegs rolls over on WB I-94 in Washtenaw County, causing several hour road closure
MSU becomes majority investor in Detroit’s historic Fisher Building