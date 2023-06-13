Border patrol seizes more than 200 pounds of cocaine during inspection in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found 217 pounds of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry Thursday.

A large amount of cocaine was found when officers inspected an outbound commercial cargo on June 8 mixed with a shipment of goods.

“This discovery underscores the reality of ongoing efforts by drug trafficking organizations to circumvent our laws and traffic illicit substances for gain,” said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka.

CBP said the driver of the vehicle will face federal prosecution.

The illegal cargo was seized, and the tractor and trailer were detained pending further investigation.

