Your Best Life: Unplug and get connected

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to new research, the typical American home contains approximately five connected devices.

Experts say all the connections can take a toll on your emotional and physical health.

Being connected to our smart devices is a way of life for most of us. Forty-three percent of people check their emails, messages, and social media constantly. If you’re one of them, it may be time for a digital detox.

Start with turning off or snoozing any notifications that are not necessary. If you need help, download the Freedom app. It lets you block whatever sites distract you the most.

Establish no-phone zones. A good place to start — mealtimes. Research in the journal Environment and Behavior found that even if you’re not checking your phone, simply having it on the table during a conversation can reduce the quality of the interactions. When you’re out to dinner with friends, make a deal: the first person to check their phone pays the tab.

You can also establish tech-free hours. Soaking up real-time instead of screen time can reduce anxiety and increase happiness.

And finally, clean out your social media accounts. If it doesn’t make you feel good, delete it.

If you feel addicted to your phones, there’s a reason for that. Checking our devices activates the reward part of our brain, triggering the body to release the pleasure hormone dopamine. But be aware, that feeling is short-lived and can be detrimental to your well-being.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.