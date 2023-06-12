What the Tech Father’s Day gift: Portable refrigerator

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Father’s Day is around the corner. If you’re looking for a gift that’s sure to not only please your dad, but the rest of your family, here’s an idea: a portable refrigerator.

I know what you’re thinking: a portable refrigerator, freezer, AND ice maker? I’ve never seen anything like it. The Eco Flow Glacier boasts some bold claims. I’ll check out all of them.

On one side is a fridge for drinks and food, and on the other side, is a freezer for ice cream and other frozen foods. Each side is controlled by a digital thermostat you can set on the device, or with an app.

On this side is an ice-maker EcoFlow claims can make 18 ice cubes in about 12 minutes even in the sun.

It’s powered by an electric compressor that also has a USB-C charging port for phones and laptops. If you’re going to be away from electrical outlets, there’s an optional battery that’ll keep the fridge and freezer running for up to 40 hours.

It can run off a car’s cigarette lighter, and for camping or getting off the grid completely, it’ll plug into a solar panel to keep operating. Those are the claims, let’s see how well it works. I filled up the fridge side with soda cans and bottles at 23 degrees and placed the ice cream in the freezer set to -4 degrees.

Then, I took it outside. I left it in the sun for 6 hours. To make ice, I poured water into a tray. In about 12 minutes, I lifted the ice mold to find 18 ice cubes. A check on temperatures found the cans at 23 and the ice cream was frozen to -4 degrees.

That was while running on the battery. Once the charge got down to 6% I plugged the Glacier into the Eco Flow solar charger. After 2 hours it was charged to 76%. Like its portable generators, the Eco Flow Glacier works just as advertised and I can see this being handy not just for camping, but for trips to the beach and tailgate parties. It can also be stored away for use in an emergency when the power goes out.

