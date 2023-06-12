Advertise With Us

WB I-94 traffic shift in Jackson begins Monday

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will shift traffic on westbound I-94 Monday.

On June 12, traffic on westbound I-94 between M-106 and US-127 will be shifted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction—as part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94.

Drivers traveling on northbound US-127 traffic heading to westbound I-94 will be detoured via eastbound I-94 to the Sargent Road Interchange to enter westbound I-94.

MDOT said motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Lansing police investigate early morning shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
Michigan woman withdraws no-contest plea in pond crash deaths of her 3 young sons
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration hosts annual ballgame.
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration hosts annual ballgame

Latest News

I-69 lane closures in Clinton, Eaton counties beginning Monday
Few More Opportunities for Rain this Week
All foods strawberry were served at the 148th Annual Strawberry Festival.
People line up for Jackson strawberry festival
Sparrow hosts Michigan Mile for kids for more than 25 years
Sparrow hosts Michigan Mile run for kids