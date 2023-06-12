WB I-94 traffic shift in Jackson begins Monday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will shift traffic on westbound I-94 Monday.

On June 12, traffic on westbound I-94 between M-106 and US-127 will be shifted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction—as part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94.

Drivers traveling on northbound US-127 traffic heading to westbound I-94 will be detoured via eastbound I-94 to the Sargent Road Interchange to enter westbound I-94.

MDOT said motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

