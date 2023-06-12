Staudt on Sports LIVE: Local high school teams still in play and a record-setting jersey sale

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday’s edition of Staudt on Sports LIVE, Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk as the US government opens a review of the PGA Tour’s planned merger with the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.