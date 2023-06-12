Advertise With Us

Sparrow hosts Michigan Mile run for kids

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Playmakers Fitness Foundation hosted the Michigan Mile today at Jackson Field in Lansing. Sparrow has hosted the event for over 25 years.

As a way to promote fitness for kids, hundreds of kids ran 1 mile around the field. Every race started on the field, then lapped around the surrounding stadium.

Organizers say it was a great experience for kids to be able to go to Jackson Field. The Executive Director of … shared why kids and families were excited to run. “This is a really fun event it introduces kids to signing up doing their first ever road races for example, it’s all about the learning process in a fun and supportive atmosphere,” said Joe Dimambro.

People from Sparrow say they picked playmakers because they were looking to turn the event over to experts in fitness.

