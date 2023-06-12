Advertise With Us

Serial rapist sentenced to 97 years in prison

A 65-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist has plead no contest to 187 charges,...
A 65-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist has plead no contest to 187 charges, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, torture, and assault with a dangerous weapon.(Genesee County Prosecutor's office)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A 65-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist has now been sentenced to a minimum of 97 years in prison for his crimes.

In April, Gilbert Conway plead no contest to 187 charges, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, torture, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was arrested in July 2018, and most of the charges stem from cases filed between 2018 and 2021.

Investigators believe his victims could be in the hundreds.

On Monday, June 12, Conway was sentenced for multiple charges and will be in prison for a minimum of 97 years.

