Police: 1 man dead, 1 wounded during shooting at park concert in southwestern Michigan

A 35-year-old man has been killed and a 32-year-old man wounded during a shooting at a weekend concert that forced people to flee from a park in southwestern Michigan
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A 35-year-old man has been killed and a 32-year-old man wounded during a shooting at a weekend concert that forced people to flee from a park in southwestern Michigan.

The shooting occurred Saturday night as the concert in Kalamazoo's Spring Valley Park was ending, police said.

Marcus Tillman of Kalamazoo later was pronounced dead. The other victim’s wounds were not considered life-threatening.

More than 20 shell casings were found at the scene. No arrests have been reported.

Kalamazoo is south of Grands Rapids.

