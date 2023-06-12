People line up for Jackson strawberry festival

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -People in Jackson got to enjoy some strawberries on their drive. The strawberry festival was held at the south Jackson community church this afternoon.

For $8, people could drive through and receive a piece of strawberry cake and gather plenty of fresh strawberries.

Each item is packaged in its own container so that nothing gets mushy or mixed up. The pastor of the church says the rain didn’t stop people from coming out to get strawberries.

“They had the rain they were excited over, and a lot of people have never experienced a strawberry shortcake before. What a success, we just wanted to let people know that we care and we love them,” said Steve Brown.

This year, they were able to pass out 480 servings of strawberries.

