More than 150 cars displayed at car, big toys show in Mason

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A community took advantage of the sunny weather Saturday as they got the chance to enjoy a show of cars and big toys.

People gathered at the Wilson’s Talent Center on June 10, where more than 150 cars were displayed.

The event was a way for the Automotive Technology Program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of offering career and technical education programs.

It also allowed the alums of the automotive program to come back and visit, giving kids an opportunity to explore.

“We would like to promote, if kids are interested and hopefully they will develop a liking for the cars and the technology center right here is about giving them money towards their tuitions, we give them money towards their tuitions, it’s a good deal,” said Roger Mobach.

