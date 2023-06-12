Advertise With Us

More rain chances this week and what’s coming up

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan ended a 22-day streak without rain on Sunday and there are more shower opportunities coming this week. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has more on how much rain we can expect and when.

Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a sneak peek at what Studio 10 has in store for Monday and we check in with our news team to see what’s ahead on over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 12, 2023

  • Average High: 78º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 2017
  • Lansing Record Low: 31° 1864
  • Jackson Record High: 92º 1956
  • Jackson Record Low: 40º 1985

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police identifies man wanted for questioning in retail fraud investigation
Michigan woman withdraws no-contest plea in pond crash deaths of her 3 young sons
Lansing police investigate early morning shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
Man fatally shot by western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after making threats, department says

Latest News

AG Nessel announces over $338 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI) hosts a roundtable with parents on the Bipartisan education budget...
LIVE: Gov. Whitmer holds first ‘Make it in Michigan’ roundtable in Grand Rapids
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat
Police: 1 man dead, 1 wounded during shooting at park concert in southwestern Michigan