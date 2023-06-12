More rain chances this week and what’s coming up
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan ended a 22-day streak without rain on Sunday and there are more shower opportunities coming this week. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has more on how much rain we can expect and when.
Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a sneak peek at what Studio 10 has in store for Monday and we check in with our news team to see what’s ahead on over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.
Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!
More:
- Few More Opportunities for Rain this Week
- AG Nessel announces over $338 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
- Extra Innings: Lugnuts take shortened series in South Bend
- VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
- Trump traveling to Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified docs case
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 12, 2023
- Average High: 78º Average Low 57º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 2017
- Lansing Record Low: 31° 1864
- Jackson Record High: 92º 1956
- Jackson Record Low: 40º 1985
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.