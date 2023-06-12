Mid-Michigan summer camps offer screen-free fun

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School is officially done for the summer, and parents are looking for camps and programs for their kids. With numerous options available, it can be challenging to determine the best places to send your child.

Summer camps are now underway, as parents seek ways to entertain their kids without relying on computer screens.

“It has all the traditional camp activities that you would think of at camp,” said Kevin Wernet, with the Woldumar Nature Center. “We are going for hikes, we are going on canoe rides, they are doing crafts, they are singing songs, but it is all with a natural science emphasis.”

Roughly 500 campers will attend weeklong camps at Woldumar Nature Center this summer, where they will experience hands-on learning in an outdoor setting.

“Our motto is ‘Play outside this summer,’” Wernet said. “That is really what it is all about, getting kids outdoors and exploring science and nature.”

For kids interested in gaining new skills, places like School of Rock might be perfect.

“We focus on five instruments - guitar, bass guitar, drums, keyboard and singing,” said Jon Jackinchuk.

He said they offer many camps throughout the summer, including a songwriting camp.

“A lot of them are brand new to instruments, they haven’t played before,” Jackinchuk said. “So they are not only learning how to play an instrument but they are in a band and we are going to put on a show at the end of the week.”

Some kids are seeking unique experiences, and a brand new summer camp at High Caliber caters to those who love extreme sports.

Jacki Krumnow, High Caliber Karting:

“Not only will they learn how to take turns and how to go-kart race and everything, but they will also be able to play with jelly ball blasters, pocket soccer, the arcade and so many other amazing things,” said Jacki Krumnow.

No matter what your child is into, Mid Michigan is sure to have a summer camp that they will love.

