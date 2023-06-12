LIVE: Gov. Whitmer holds first ‘Make it in Michigan’ roundtable in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is joining young residents and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks for a roundtable to discuss her Make it in Michigan plan and why the participants decided to live and work in Grand Rapids.

At the end of last month, Gov. Whitmer launched Make it in Michigan, a new economic strategy to “keep winning projects and invest in Michigan’s communities and people.”

Young Michiganders will have a lower price tag to get a postsecondary education through Michigan Reconnect and the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which will save students up to $27,500 on their tuition. Michigan Reconnect is a tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate program, and Gov. Whitmer has called for the Michigan Reconnect eligibility age to be lowered from 25 to 21 years old.

