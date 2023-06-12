LIST: Juneteenth events in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Juneteenth celebrations are underway here in Mid-Michigan. The holiday commemorates the freedom of enslaved African-Americans back in the 1860s. If you’re looking to celebrate this week, here are some events happening this week:

Lansing/East Lansing

Jackson



in Downtown Jackson Jackson Juneteenth Celebration

June 17th 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.in Downtown Jackson

Meridian Township/Okemos/Haslett



at Lake Lansing Park South Bandshell Meridian Freedom Fest

June 17th 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.at Lake Lansing Park South Bandshell

