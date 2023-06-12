LIST: Juneteenth events in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Juneteenth celebrations are underway here in Mid-Michigan. The holiday commemorates the freedom of enslaved African-Americans back in the 1860s. If you’re looking to celebrate this week, here are some events happening this week:
Lansing/East Lansing
- 30th Lansing Juneteenth Celebration and African American Parade
June 15-17th
at St. Joseph Park on West Hillsdale Street in Lansing
- 18th Annual MSU Juneteenth Celebration
June 16th
at MSU Breslin Center
- 517 Juneteenth Festival
June 17th
at Riverview Church - REO Town Venue
Jackson
- Jackson Juneteenth Celebration
June 17th 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
in Downtown Jackson
Meridian Township/Okemos/Haslett
- Meridian Freedom Fest
June 17th 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
at Lake Lansing Park South Bandshell
