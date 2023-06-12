Advertise With Us

Lawsuits filed in Michigan State University mass shooting

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two survivors of the Feb. 13 mass shooting at Michigan State University have filed lawsuits against the college.

The lawsuits were filed by Troy Forbush and the legal guardians of Nathan Statly.

The claim was filed against Michigan State University, MSU Police, and any person involved in the “ownership, operation, and/or control of Berkey Hall.”

According to documents filed by their attorneys, the lawsuits claim the injuries sustained at the school were due to dangerous conditions at Berkey Hall. The documents claim the school had received complaints regarding safety measures and lack of restrictions across the campus, including Berkey Hall, prior to the shooting.

Forbush’s lawsuit states that his lungs were damaged in the shooting. He was a double major in the MSU College of Music and reportedly was pursuing a career as a vocal performer.

Statly’s lawsuit said he required emergency brain surgery and months in different hospitals and rehab facilities. His injuries left him wheelchair-bound and he has not yet been discharged.

“At the time of the incident, Michigan State University had knowledge of the defective safety conditions and the lack of restrictions as to the general access of campus buildings and failed to remedy the defective condition or to take any action to protect students, staff, and visitors on its campus from harm,” the lawsuit states.

Dan Olsen, a representative for Michigan State University, released the following statement:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police identifies man wanted for questioning in retail fraud investigation
I-69 lane closures in Clinton, Eaton counties begin Monday
Michigan woman withdraws no-contest plea in pond crash deaths of her 3 young sons

Latest News

Upcoming Juneteenth Events This Week
What the Tech Father’s Day gift: Portable refrigerator
As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
Grand Ledge animal sanctuary seeks volunteers to help care for senior animals
Grand Ledge animal sanctuary seeks volunteers to help care for senior animals