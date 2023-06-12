Lawsuits filed in Michigan State University mass shooting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two survivors of the Feb. 13 mass shooting at Michigan State University have filed lawsuits against the college.
The lawsuits were filed by Troy Forbush and the legal guardians of Nathan Statly.
The claim was filed against Michigan State University, MSU Police, and any person involved in the “ownership, operation, and/or control of Berkey Hall.”
According to documents filed by their attorneys, the lawsuits claim the injuries sustained at the school were due to dangerous conditions at Berkey Hall. The documents claim the school had received complaints regarding safety measures and lack of restrictions across the campus, including Berkey Hall, prior to the shooting.
Forbush’s lawsuit states that his lungs were damaged in the shooting. He was a double major in the MSU College of Music and reportedly was pursuing a career as a vocal performer.
Statly’s lawsuit said he required emergency brain surgery and months in different hospitals and rehab facilities. His injuries left him wheelchair-bound and he has not yet been discharged.
“At the time of the incident, Michigan State University had knowledge of the defective safety conditions and the lack of restrictions as to the general access of campus buildings and failed to remedy the defective condition or to take any action to protect students, staff, and visitors on its campus from harm,” the lawsuit states.
Dan Olsen, a representative for Michigan State University, released the following statement:
