Lansing community gathers for 9th annual Beerfest

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People tasted a lineup of beers at today’s Lansing Beerfest over at REO Town.

Attendees enjoyed their Saturday with a chance to try 100 craft beers and ciders.

June 10 was the ninth annual Beerfest for the Lansing community.

Over 20 breweries showed off their products for people to try out. In addition, there were food trucks and live music for people to enjoy while drinking beer.

