Jackson residents join forces to enhance local parks

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People are rolling up their sleeves to improve Jackson’s parks.

A couple of times a month, volunteers from “The People for the Parks and Trails” show up to clean up and enhance the recreational spaces. The organization launched its projects for the summer season Monday. Volunteer leaders met with the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department to determine the needed assistance.

According to Aaron Dimick, co-founder of the organization, the focus is on maintaining the community’s numerous parks.

“The entire goal here is to get people together and get neighbors together and care for our public spaces,” Dimick said. “We know that the city of Jackson has an expanding trail system, and we have a lot of parks. We have 28 public parks just in the city of Jackson.”

If you would like to help out, here is the plan:

This Saturday, they will clean up Betsy Butterfield Park.

On July 22nd, they will mulch Bloomfield Park.

On August 19th, they will clean up trails at Ella Sharp Park.

