Jackson man arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend with baseball bat

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating an assault after a Jackson man allegedly beat his girlfriend with a baseball bat Friday.

Blackman Township Department of Public Safety initially responded to 830 Royal Drive in Blackman Township, where the victim, a 33-year-old woman, was found sitting outside.

She was transported to Henry Ford Health in Jackson, where she was treated for severe injuries to her head and lower legs.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Henry Ford Health on June 9 at around 9 a.m. for the assault victim.

According to police, the victim from Summit Township was allegedly assaulted near the 300 block of East Meadow Heights Avenue by her boyfriend, a 40-year-old Jackson man.

The suspect allegedly used a baseball bat to inflict the injuries and, at one point during the assault, pointed the handgun at the victim.

When police checked the residence where the alleged assault occurred, the suspect was not found.

Police said information was received that the suspect was possibly picking up his child from school at Townsend Elementary in Summit Township.

Deputies found the suspect driving his car into the school parking lot and arrested him without incident.

The suspect was placed at the Jackson County Jail for assault with intent to murder, domestic violence and felony firearm.

