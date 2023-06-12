Advertise With Us

Jackson County community comes together for Carp Carnival parade

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - People in Jackson County enjoyed a parade during the Carp Carnival Saturday.

On June 10, people saw those marching down Page Avenue from Arnold Elementary School to the Leoni Township Fire Department.

The street was lined with multiple organizations from the community. People rode horseback and on hay bales, as well as ATV’s, down to the fire station.

People line the streets—some for the first time and others, not their first time.

“My little sister likes the parade. She likes to come out here, have fun and get the candy,” said Bryce Fowler, an attendee.

There was a lot of candy to choose from as each participant threw candy out to the crowd.

